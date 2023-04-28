Hyderabad: Watchman pushed from building in scuffle, dies

Watchman was killed after he was allegedly pushed down from the third floor of a guest house in Srinagar Colony

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: A watchman was killed after he was allegedly pushed down from the third floor of a guest house in Srinagar Colony by members of a dance troupe during a scuffle on Thursday night.

According to the police, the incident took place in Raghava Guest House at Srinagar Colony in Banjara Hills. Dancers identified as Nagaraju, Manikanta, Dheena and Nagesh, who had come to take part in a movie shooting in the city, had rented two rooms on the third floor of the lodge and were reportedly drinking alcohol and creating a nuisance.

According to the police, the watchman, Yadagiri (52) who went up to check, asked the group not to create ruckus and disturb other guests in the lodge. “Four dancers who were suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, picked up an argument with the watchman which ended in a scuffle,” said an official.

During the scuffle, the watchman fell down from the third floor and suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot. The workers in the neighbouring restaurant, who noticed him, informed the police.

The Banjara Hills police have registered a case and detained the dancers.