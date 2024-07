Table Tennis: Haneesh advances to quarterfinals

Haneesh Amara of SPHS advanced into the Under-11 boys quarterfinals of the 2nd Little Flower High School Telangana State Table Tennis Tournament.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 10:49 PM

Hyderabad: Haneesh Amara of SPHS advanced into the Under-11 boys quarterfinals of the 2nd Little Flower High School Telangana State Table Tennis Tournament in Little Flower High School, Abids, Hyderabad on Monday.

In the pre-quarterfinal clash, Haneesh defeated N Ghosh of SGUTTA 11-4, 12-10, 11-4 to progress into the last eight stage of the competition.

Results: Pre-Quarterfinals: Haneesh Amara (SPHS) bt N Ghosh (SGUTTA) (3-0) (11-4, 12-10, 11-4); G Devansh (ITTA) bt Shashnak Nikhil (HDTTA) (3-1) (11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-5); G Avik Reddy (LFHSA) bt Jain Shobik (GSM) (3-0) (11-6, 11-7, 11-2); Vihaan M (ITTA) bt Rohit Reddy (LFHSA) (3-0) (11-5, 11-5, 11-3); V Srisai Shiva Advik (ITTA) bt S Gowtham Krishna (GSM) (3-0)(11-1, 11-8, 11-7); V Manpreet Kumar (GSM) bt G Bhavyansh (HDTTA) (3-0)(11-9, 14-12, 19-17); Jain Tanmay (HDTTA) bt K Hitesh Sri Ranga (KHDTTA) (3-2) (6-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-3); Sreenath Abhay (ITTA) bt E Hari (KHDTTA) (3-0) (11-7, 11-9, 11-6).