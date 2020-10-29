VEM Technologies sets up advanced Seeker facility in Hyderabad

In terms of constant (2011-12) prices, the per capita income of Telangana increased to Rs1,53,927 in 2019-20 from Rs 91,121 in 2011-12.

Hyderabad: Reflecting the efforts of the State in enhancing employment opportunities and attracting new investments, the per capita income, which is the average income earned per person in a given area in a specified year, in Telangana increased to Rs 2,28,216 in 2019-20 (at current prices) from Rs 91,121 in 2011-12. At the national level, it rose to Rs 1,34,432 in 2019-20 from Rs 63,462 in 2011-12. The average per capita income of Telangana is increased by 12.2% and India by 9.9% between 2012-13 to 2019-20.

In terms of constant (2011-12) prices, the per capita income of Telangana increased to Rs1,53,927 in 2019-20 from Rs 91,121 in 2011-12. For India, it increased to Rs 95,706 in 2019-20 from Rs 63,462 in 2011-12. The average per capita income of Telangana is increased by 6.8% and India by 5.3% between 2011-12 to 2019-20.

Telangana has also recorded a high growth rate in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which is the market value of all finished goods and services produced within a State in a specific time. At current prices, the GSDP of Telangana is Rs 9,69,604 crore and India (GDP) is Rs 2,03,84,759 crore in 2019-20. Between 2012-13 and 2019-20, the average annual GSDP growth of Telangana was 13.2% and GDP of India was 11.2%.

At constant prices, the GSDP of Telangana was Rs 6,63,258 crore and India (GDP) was Rs 1,46,83,835 crore in 2019-20. Between 2012-13 and 2019-20, the average annual GSDP growth of Telangana was 8.0% and India was 6.7% at constant prices, according to Telangana State Statistical Abstract.

The gross state value add (GSVA), the rupee value for goods and services produced after deducting the cost of inputs and raw materials that have gone into production of those goods and services, was Rs 8,74,496 crore, up from Rs 7,74,880 during 2018-19.

Of the Rs 8.74 lakh crore, about 1.62 lakh crore or about 18.6 per cent was contributed by the primary sector that includes agriculture, forestry, fishing, mining and quarrying activities. About Rs 1.42 lakh crore or about 16.2 per cent of the total has come from the secondary sector that inlcudes manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply, utility services, construction and allied activities. About Rs 5.7 lakh crore (65.2 per cent) came from the tertiary segment that includes trade, repair, hotels, restaurants, transport, storage, communication, broadcasting, financial services, real estate, professional services, public administration and other services.

Within primary sector, agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing contributed Rs 1.35 lakh crore to the GSDP in 2019-20, up from Rs 1.13 lakh crore in 2018-19 and Rs 1.02 lakh crore during 2017-18, indicating the thrust the State has given to agriculture and allied sectors. After Telangana came into being in 2014, the GSDP was Rs 75,707 crore during 2015-16 and Rs 76,123 crore during 2014-15.

At the district level. Rangareddy had the highest Gross District Domestic Product of R 1,73,143 crore for 2018-19 at current prices. Hyderabad came in second with Rs 1,67, 231 crore contribution and Medchal- Malkajrgir third with Rs 66,156 crore.

Compared with other Sates, the GSDP four years average growth rate from 2015-16 to 2018-19, Telangana is placed third with a growth rate of 14.2, slightly behind Sikkim (14.8 per cent) and Tripura (14. 4 per cent).

It grew 12.61 per cent in 2019-20, 14.3 per cent ( 2018-19), 14.4 per cent (2017-18), 13.9 per cent (2016-17), 14.2 per cent (2015-16), 12.02 per cent (2014-15), 12.45 per cent in 2013-14 and 11.7 per cent in 2012-13.

Andhra Pradesh’s four years average growth rate from 2015-16 to 2018-19 was12.67 per cent. AP’s GSDP grew 12.73 per cent in 2019-20, 8.8 per cent ( 2018-19), 15.8 per cent (2017-18), 13.2 per cent (2016-17), 15.1 per cent (2015-16), 13.08 per cent (2014-15), 12.85 per cent for 2013-14 and 8.43 per cent in 2012-13.

