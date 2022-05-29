Vemulawada Area Hospital conducts second total knee replacement surgery

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Hyderabad: It’s not just the speciality government hospitals located in Hyderabad that have started conducting high-end total knee and joint replacement surgeries. Even the second-tier healthcare institutions located in districts, including Area and District Hospitals have increased frequency of conducting such surgeries for the poor patients.

On Sunday, the orthopaedic team at Area Hospital in Vemulawada, Karimnagar, announced their second total knee replacement surgery. On May 16, the healthcare facility had successfully conducted first knee replacement surgery.

Total knee replacement surgeries are quite expensive and usually cost anywhere between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh in private hospitals. Depending on the make of the implants and inpatient facilities, the cost of undergoing such surgeries tend to increase.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Sunday took to social media platform Twitter to congratulate the healthcare workers at the Area Hospital. “I take this opportunity to congratulate the surgeons at Area Hospital in Vemulawada for conducting their second total knee replacement surgery. I am looking forward to many more such success stories,” he tweeted.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .