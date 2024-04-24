Venkatrami Reddy prays at Konaipally temple before filing nomination

Published Date - 24 April 2024

Medak: Following the footsteps of BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, Medak BRS Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy offered prayers at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple located at Konaipally in Nanganur mandal of Siddipet before filing his nomination paper on Wednesday.

Accompanied by MLAs V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Chintha Prabhakar, Medak Zilla Parishad chairperson Ryakala Hemalatha and others, Venkatrami Reddy filed two sets of nominations with Medak Lok Sabha Returning Officer and District Election Officer Rahul Raj at his chambers. The BRS has never lost the Medak election since the party was founded in 2001. Former Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy had also offered prayers at Konaipally Temple in 2014 and 2019 after which he won with huge majorities. Chandrashekhar Rao had started the tradition since he first contested the election in 1983.