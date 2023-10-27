HCA President Jagan Mohan Rao pays courtesy visit to Harish Rao

Jagan Mohan Rao thanked Harish Rao for his support and encouragement during HCA elections held on October 20.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:38 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: The new President of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), A Jagan Mohan Rao made a courtesy call on Telangana Finance Minster T Harish Rao on Friday, after winning the race for the president’s post.

Jagan Mohan Rao thanked Harish Rao for his support and encouragement during HCA elections.

He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the picture of his meeting with Harish Rao.

“Honored to meet Minister Sri @BRSHarish Anna after winning the Hyderabad Cricket Association elections as President. Grateful for his support and encouragement!!!,” he wrote on X.

Additionally, the HCA President also met Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and Industries & Commerce Departments on Friday evening.

Interestingly, Jagan Mohan Rao emerged victorious with a mere one vote lead in the election held on October 20

Honored to meet Minister Sri @BRSHarish Anna after winning the Hyderabad Cricket Association elections as President. Grateful for his support and encouragement!!!🙏 pic.twitter.com/ek7uN5o84T — Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally (@JaganMohanRaoA) October 27, 2023