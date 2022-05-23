VH to complain to high command against Revanth for casteist comments

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:48 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

File Photo

Nalgonda: Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday said that he would bring the comments of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy praising a caste to the notice of the party high command.

Participating in Rachhabanda of the Congress held at Kondamadugu of Bibinagar mandal, Hanumanth Rao said that Revanth Reddy made such comments in whatever situation, they have created some kind of thinking in BC, SC and STs in the state. As Congress OBC former convenor, he would talk with the TPCC president on his comments. He denied to make any statement on the comments of TPCC president on open platforms. He would talk on the meeting at the party meeting at appropriate time.

He said that the Congress would have chance to come to power in the next elections, if it got the faith of SC,ST,BC and minorities He would also raise the matter at political advisory committee meeting.

Coming down heavily on the state government, he said that the TRS government was failed to implement its promises of three acres land to dalits, unemployed incentive and double bedroom house to all shelterless families. Dharani, which was introduced by the TRS government, has created new problems to the farmers in the state. He alleged that the government was grabbing the lands of dalits in the land acquisition for irrigation and development projects.

