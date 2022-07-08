“Victim Compensation Scheme” awareness programme held in Zaheerabad

Sangareddy: Senior Civil Judge and Mandal Legal Services Authority (MLSA) Chairman Justice Durgaprasad has said that the family members of the woman who died due to dowry harassment, victims of the road accidents, acid attacks, rape, human trafficking, and persons who became mentally unstable after the accidents were eligible for the compensation from the government.

During an awareness programme on the “Victim Compensation Scheme” held by MLSA in Zaheerabad on Friday, Durgaprasad, however, said that the persons who were getting more than Rs 4.5 lakh income per annum and government employees were not eligible for the victim’s compensation. He has suggested that people to walk into Mandal Legal Services offices in all the mandals to get detailed information on the same. He furher asked the people to walk into his office in Zaheerabad where he will always be there to guide them. Advocates, Legal Services office staff, Police personnel and para-legal volunteers participated in the programme. (eom)