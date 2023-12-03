Victory of ‘relativity’: Relatives in fray win in Telangana polls

From father and son, to brothers and even a son-in-law and father-in-law, the relationship equations were varied, but the results were the same for most, well, except for one one father-son duo

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

From father and son, to brothers and even a son-in-law and father-in-law, the relationship equations were varied, but the results were the same for most, well, except for one one father-son duo

Hyderabad: There were several relatives in the fray in Telangana this time. From father and son, to brothers and even a son-in-law and father-in-law, the relationship equations were varied, but the results were the same for most, well, except for one one father-son duo.

The unlucky pair was Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, who lost the Malkajgiri seat, while his son Mynampally Rohith won from Medak.

Also Read Telangana polls 2023: Biggest and lowest victory margins among Hyderabad constituencies

The other father son duo was Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and son KT Rama Rao. While Rama Rao won from Sircilla, Chandrashekhar Rao won from Gajwel. Chandrashekhar Rao’s nephew T Harish Rao too won from Siddipet.

In the Congress, which had the most number of such relations among its candidates, the Komatireddy brothers won. While Venkat Reddy won from Nalgonda, brother Rajgopal Reddy won back the Munugode seat, where he had lost in the November 2022 bypoll.

Congress candidates and brothers G Vinod and G Vivek also won, with Vivek trouncing Government Whip Balka Suman in Chennur, while Vinod won from Bellampalli.

The only couple in the fray this time, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and wife N Padmavathi Reddy too won, with Uttam Kumar Reddy winning from Huzurnagar, while Padmavathi Reddy won from Kodad.

BRS Minister Ch Malla Reddy won from Medchal, while his son-in-law Marri Rajashekhar Reddy defeated Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, who had quit the BRS even after being given the seat and switched sides to the Congress.