Video clip of private school not from Adilabad: Police

The clip went viral on social media platforms on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 06:47 PM

The clip went viral on social media platforms on Thursday.

Adilabad: Police said that a video clip relating to an incident of a private school not allowing students who were following Hanuman Deeksha shared widely on social media was not from Adilabad but from Mancherial. The clip went viral on social media platforms on Thursday.

In a press statement, Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam clarified that the clip in which a private school’s management was seen refusing the students from entering the school was originally reported in Mancherial district. A case was booked against the management and action would be initiated against persons responsible.

Some users of the site claimed that the incident happened in Adilabad district using the video clip.