Karan Johar quits Twitter, says goodbye

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:13 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

The 'Koffee With Karan' host, who is seemingly a very social person, moving away from a site that allows everyone to express their views is note-worthy.

Hyderabad: In an astonishing tweet, director Karan Johar announced that he will be quitting the micro-blogging site, Twitter. From concern to funny memes, Twitterati gave mixed reactions.

The ‘Koffee With Karan’ host, who is seemingly a very social person, moving away from a site that allows everyone to express their views is note-worthy. In what is being considered his final tweet, he mentioned that he is making way only for positive energies, which automatically implies that Twitter is negative.

“Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!” he wrote this afternoon.

Overall, the tweet implies that the ‘Bombay Velvet’ actor is disturbed by the content on Twitter and has decided to stay away from it. And he won’t be the first to distance himself from this mammoth of a site, where everyone has an opinion on everything.

Taking a look at Johar’s Twitter feed for the past month, it is clear that he has used the platform only for professional purposes. There are tweets about his upcoming movies, and appreciation for friends from the industry. It lacks the personal touch that his Instagram profile enjoys, where posts he about his daily life, his kids, and more.

Reacting to his tweet, one user wrote, “Positive energy and peace is far more important than any SM platform. Cheers KJ have a good one(sic).” “Yeh account band karke ek unknown account use karega(sic),” wrote another.

While some guessed that he was done with the tweets that called for the boycott of his movies, some others simply wished him well.

https://twitter.com/karanjohar/status/1579403875567931392