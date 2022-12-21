Vietnamese Buddhist delegation visits Buddhavanam

Chief Abbot of Hue Ngheem Sangha of Vietnam Thich Minh Thong accompanied by 90 Buddhist monks and 30 nuns, visited Buddhavanam, the Buddhist Heritage Theme park developed by Telangana Tourism at Nagarjuna Sagar.

07:36 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Nalgonda: Chief Abbot of Hue Ngheem Sangha of Vietnam Thich Minh Thong on Wednesday exuded confidence that Buddhavanam at Nagarjuna Sagar has potential to draw international Buddhists with its unique features of Buddhist culture.

Accompanied by 90 Buddhist monks and 30 nuns, he visited Buddhavanam, the Buddhist Heritage Theme park developed by Telangana Tourism at Nagarjuna Sagar.

Buddhavanam consultant Dr. E Sivanagireddy explained to the visitors the details of the project, various segments including the entrance plaza, the Buddhacharitavanam with Buddhapada, Jataka park and other features. The Buddhist visitors chanted prayers at the Buddhapada and the Buddha Images at the central stupa inside the Mahastupa and Acharya Nagarjuna statue.

They appricipated Project Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah for creating a sky effect inside the dome of the Mahastupa using German technology. Later, they took a boat ride and visited the Nagarjunakonda Museum and reconstructed Buddhist structures.