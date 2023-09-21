Vigyanotsav 2023 organised by UoH students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:16 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: The Junior Science Club (JSC) affiliated with the Center for Integrated Studies (CIS) at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) organised its annual science fest—Vigyanotsav.

The event was funded by the Institution of Eminence Grant and the International Year of Millets and was held in the School of Life Sciences and the Center for Integrated Studies.

Students from different schools were invited to take part in inter-school competitions like quiz, elocution, and debate. University students made several demonstrations for scientific experiments and the students were escorted to various labs in the CIS.

Vigyanotsav was inaugurated by our Vice Chancellor Prof. B. J. Rao, the Director of CIS Dr Sanjay Subodh, and the Director of IoE Prof M. Ghanashyam Krishna. Few events like Calculus Bee and Coding Bee in collaboration with the Department of Computer Science were organised for the participation of the campus community.