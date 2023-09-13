Ambassador of the Dominican Republic visits UoH

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: The visit of David Puig, the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic in India, and Bianca Baez, First Secretary, to the ASPIRE incubation centres at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) marks a significant moment of international collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The UoH in a press release said that the Ambassador and Ms. Baez engaged in a productive interaction with the ASPIRE team, as well as with some of the promising start-ups currently incubating at the centre.

The UoH Vice-Chancellor, Prof. B J Rao, key members of the ASPIRE management team, and CEOs of ASPIRE-BioNEST and ASPIRE-TBI, participated in the interactive meeting.

The discussions between the visiting delegation and the ASPIRE team culminated in a consensus to explore potential joint programs focusing on innovation and entrepreneurship in the near future.