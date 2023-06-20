| Vijay Thalapathy Becomes The First Tamil Actor To Be Featured On A Times Square Billboard

Fans surprised the actor in advance by featuring him on a Times Square billboard, making him the first Tamil actor to appear on the iconic spot

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

— Sanam Sri Sai Sanjay

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay will celebrate his birthday on June 22. Fans surprised the actor in advance by featuring him on a Times Square billboard, making him the first Tamil actor to appear on the iconic spot.

On the massive NASDAQ billboards at Times Square in New York, a video of the actor with some memorable posters has been shown in honour of Vijay’s 49th birthday. The video includes clips from ‘Their’ (2016), ‘Sarkar’ (2018), ‘Master’ (2021), and ‘Beast’ (2022).

In recent years, famous music director Ilaiyaraaja made his billboard debut at the Times Square, and actor R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry’ movie trailer was also featured at the iconic venue.

The upcoming film ‘Leo’ is currently the focus of Vijay’s efforts. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is helming the action film, which is expected to be released on October 19. The movie is touted to be the third instalment of Lokesh Cinematic Universe’s shared universe of action thrillers. Besides Vijay, the film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mansoor Ali Khan.

