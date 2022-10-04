Vijayasai Reddy dismisses allegations on Daspalla land issue

Published Date - 06:12 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

(File Photo) YSR Congress Party's Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy dismissed the allegations against the Andhra Pradesh government regarding Daspalla lands as baseless

New Delhi: YSR Congress Party’s Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday dismissed the allegations against the Andhra Pradesh government regarding Daspalla lands as baseless, and said the State government had taken the decision based on the Supreme Court ruling.

In a press release here, the YSRCP leader recalled that during the TDP regime, the apex court had given a ruling on the 82 acres of Daspalla land and based on the judgment and suggestions of the then Advocate General, the State government had taken this decision. After many appeals over Daspalla land dispute, the division bench orders were accepted. The court ruled Rani Kamala Devi as the owner of Daspalla lands in the survey numbers, 1197, 1196, 1028 and 1027, he said.

The YSRCP General Secretary revealed that the State government had paid compensation while acquiring the Daspalla lands for the purpose of Eastern Naval Command, Guest House (Circuit House) and others. About 500 house owners and flat owners of apartments would benefit if the government removed 22 A section on around 40 acres of Daspalla land and only 64 plot owners had given 20 percent of land to Assure Developers.

“The allegation levelled against me and on my family members is baseless. The total land in Daspalla hills is 83.25 acres. Around 40 acres are private layouts, VUDA Layouts, built up Area, roads, and LRS lands. Only 12 acres are vacant land,” Vijayasai Reddy said.