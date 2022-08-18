Vijayashanti expresses discontentment for not giving preference in BJP

Hyderabad: Internal dissidence came to fore in Telangana BJP after the popular Telugu film actress and former MP Vijayashanti expressed discontentment over not giving preference to her in the party.

“I worked with the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao when he was an MP and fought for separate Telangana in Parliament. I am always in the forefront to fight in support of people’s issues,” she said while interacting with media persons here on Thursday.

“I strongly believe that the party should utilize my services. If people feel that my services will benefit them then it will certainly help the party also,” the actress, who joined BJP in 2020, said. She said all should work in a party and equal responsibility should be given to the leaders by involving them in the party activities.

Asked whether she was unhappy in the party, she replied, “I don’t think so and even if it is there the party leadership should sort it out and ensure that everyone is happy in the party.”

To another question on not giving responsibility to her even after being a party national executive committee member, Vijayashanti said, “You should ask the Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar as to why responsibility was not given to her.” When scribes asked why the party was not utilising her services, she said, “Nothing will happen to me even if my services are not utilised. The party must utilise everyone’s capabilities which would be beneficial to the party only. I strongly feel that such a thing would not happen in the party.”

Vijayashanti made it clear that she would not make any request to the leadership in this regard. “Let us do good for Telangana. Moreover, byelections to Munugode Assembly constituency are expected any time. The party must win the election,” she said.

Stating that the first choice should be rendering services to people without any selfishness, she said the party State president and other prominent leaders sort out the issues.

Referring to reports that she will contest from Malkajgiri constituency, Vijayashanti said the high command will decide it since the party wants to field the candidates who have charisma.