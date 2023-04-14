Vijayawada gets smart traffic system to help ease congestion

The new system will not only help to ease traffic congestion but also keep a check on traffic violations such as skipping traffic signals, triple riding, not wearing a helmet, exceeding the speed limit, and many others.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:05 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

The new system will not only help to ease traffic congestion but also keep a check on traffic violations such as skipping traffic signals, triple riding, not wearing a helmet, exceeding the speed limit, and many others.

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Traffic Management System (VMC) is set to introduce an advanced Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) across the city traffic signals. NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana asked officials to introduce ITMS immediately and inspected ongoing works at city junctions.

The sources say that the ITMS is a camera-equipped artificial intelligence (AI) device. It has five advanced features, including the Traffic Control and Command Centre (TCCC), Information Dissemination System (IDS), Traffic Surveillance System (TSS), and Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS).

The new system will not only help to ease traffic congestion but also keep a check on traffic violations such as skipping traffic signals, triple riding, not wearing a helmet, exceeding the speed limit, and many others.

Vehicle-detecting cameras will be installed at signal points as part of ITMS so that the cameras may convey information to the signal buzzer by detecting the number of vehicles at the junction. Signals will function on their own based on an algorithm. Depending on the traffic density, the flow of vehicles at major junctions will be easy.

“A road with a higher vehicle density will be chosen over a road with less traffic for a green signal. Emergency vehicles, including ambulances and VIP cars, are immediately given clearance and are given a green corridor,” said Kanthi Rana.

The ITMS project will cover traffic signals at Benz Circle, Nirmala Convent, Ramesh Hospital, Mahanadu, Ramavarappadu, PCR, PCR Y, Raghavaiah Park, Skew Bridge, Anjaneya Swamy Temple, and other places.