Vikarabad: Man kills wife, burns body; confesses to crime

The incident occurred on November 5, but came to light on Sunday when the man, Prabhu, confessed before the village councilor saying he had killed his wife Santoshi after a tiff with her

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman was murdered, allegedly by her husband, who later burned her body before dumping it in the forests at Anantagiri in Vikarabad district.

The incident occurred on November 5, but came to light on Sunday when the man, Prabhu, confessed before the village councilor saying he had killed his wife Santoshi after a tiff with her over a family matter.

The councilor immediately took him to the police station and handed him over to the police. Interestingly, after the murder on November 5, Prabhu had approached the police the next day and lodged a complaint stating that Santoshi had gone missing.

Police said the two had got married 2007 and they had four children. Santoshi used to fight with her husband for returning home drunk almost every day. On Sunday, after such a fight, Prabhu allegedly beat her to death and after setting it fire, dumped the body in the Anantagiri forests.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .