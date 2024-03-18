Chain snatcher strikes at Modi’s meeting!

It was up to the BJP workers at the venue to chase him and nab him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 08:43 PM

Jagtial: In an incident that laid bare security lapses at the meeting venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jagtial on Monday, a man snatched a gold chain from a BJP activist and sped off. It was up to the BJP workers at the venue to chase him and nab him.

While a BJP worker from Nizamabad was taking a selfie with BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the accused snatched his gold chain and ran off. BJP workers at the spot then chased and caught him while he was trying to jump a barricade.

The BJP workers took their ire out on him and thrashed him before he was handed over to the police, who shifted him to hospital for treatment.