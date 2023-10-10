Vikarabad police seize Rs. 9.5 lakh in vehicle check

According to the police, a police team was conducting surprise checking at Vikarabad district centre when they stopped a car.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad police seized Rs. 9.5 lakh during a vehicle check on Tuesday.

According to the police, a police team was conducting surprise checking at Vikarabad district centre when they stopped a car. On checking the vehicle, the police found Rs. 9.5 lakh in cash and on questioning the man who was carrying the amount told that he was heading to Hyderabad to buy a car. However, the police seized the amount as the person could not produce documents in support of the cash.

In another case, the Asifnagar police seized an amount of Rs. 6 lakh from a person Ashfaq at Meraj cross roads on Tuesday. The man was carrying the cash on his motorcycle and failed to show documents to its ownership. The police seized the amount before the returning officer of Nampally constituency.