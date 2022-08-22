Vikarabad: Strict action for closure of educational institutions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad police appealed to managements of educational institutions to inform them if any organizations or groups forcefully demanded closure of educational institutions during bandhs.

Vikarabad SP N Koti Reddy said the police would initiate stringent action against any organization, group or students union who during a bandh call tried to force closure of educational institutions.

He asked police officials to book cases against such persons and take them into custody immediately.