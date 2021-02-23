Vikram Solar strengthens retail footprint in Telangana

Vikram Solar has a distribution network connecting more than 40 cities, ensuring the availability of its solar products and solutions across 600 regions pan-India.

Hyderabad: Vikram Solar is expanding its retail footprint into Telangana by partnering with 3S Solutions, a distributor for solar products and services. The announcement was made in presence of N Janaiah, vice chairman & managing director of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation LTD (TSREDCO Ltd). Vikram Solar’s entry into Hyderabad, Telangana is aligned to the company’s retail expansion plans of presence across over 300 cities by end of FY2021.

Speaking on the occasion N Janaiah, vice chairman & MD of TSREDCO said, “I strongly believe that Solar is the future and we all have to responsibly move forward to realise India’s green energy potential. I am sure Telangana can lead India’s solar energy revolution, becoming an inspiration for all to follow.”

Saibaba Vutukuri, CEO, Vikram Solar said, “The State of Telangana has been at the forefront of green energy adoption with enabling policies, incentives for ramping up solar rooftop and unwavering resolve to increase renewable energy share in the state’s energy mix. The State has focused on decentralised distributed solar installation projects for a long time, leading to cost savings on the infrastructure management and also offering residents a choice to switch to solar. Telangana is a front runner in harnessing solar energy and it is an opportune time to enhance our retail presence with our technologically advanced Series 6 modules.”

Vikram Solar has a distribution network connecting more than 40 cities, ensuring the availability of its solar products and solutions across 600 regions pan-India. The company’s regional warehousing capability provides an infrastructure to cater to large volumes of orders.