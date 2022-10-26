Villagers decided to donate organs in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:13 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Villagers of Abbadipalli in Odela mandal taking oath to donate organs after death on Wednesday.

Peddapalli: In an inspiring decision, the villagers of interior Abbadipalli in Odela mandal have decided to donate their organs including eyes after their death to the Sadashaya foundation, which had been crusading for organ donation in the district.

In this regard, a unanimous resolution was passed at a grama sabha organised under the aegis of sarpanch Komalatha Srinivas and the ward members at the village centre on Wednesday.

The meeting had also decided to give the resolution copy to the collector Dr S Sangeetha Satyanarayana so that the district administration would launch a campaign in the district on the importance of organ donation.

The Sadashaya foundation would take up the necessary process for the collection of eyes and organs after death and issue necessary certificates and ID cards. Sadashaya foundation founder Dr Bheeshma Char, Dr Venkateswharlu, Dr Venu, Nikhil, village secretary Md Haseen and others were also present.