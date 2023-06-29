Vinod Kumar asks Modi to spell out stand on coach factory promise

Narendra Modi is coming to Kazipet in the capacity of Prime Minister to inaugurate only a wagon repair centre instead of a railway coach factory in Kazipet, said Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Thursday demanded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit the State on July 8, to spell out his stand on the fate of the Railway Coach factory proposed to be set up Kazipet as assured in the 13th Schedule of the State Bifurcation Act.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said the people of the State, particularly those in Warangal district, have been waiting for the Kazipet railway coach factory for four decades. Narendra Modi is coming to Kazipet in the capacity of Prime Minister to inaugurate only a wagon repair centre instead of a railway coach factory in Kazipet, he quipped.

Vinod Kumar stressed that the railway coach factory should be set up in Kazipet as committed by the Centre since it was the right of the people of the State. He demanded that Modi should make a clear announcement on this issue from New Delhi before setting out for the State.

He also came down heavily on the previous Congress regime and the BJP government at Centre for playing hide and seek on the Railway Coach Factory issue for the past four decades. All those became the Ministers for Railways were successful in setting up railway coach factories in their States. But Telangana had drawn a blank on this count, he said.

