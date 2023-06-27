Modi criticises ‘pariwarvad’; ignores it in BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignores ‘pariwarvad’ in his own party, on Tuesday he spoke at Bhopal against families that are involved in politics in India

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:06 AM, Wed - 28 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been talking about dynasty politics, calling it ‘pariwarvad’ and all the while ignoring the same in his own party, on Tuesday spoke at Bhopal against families that are involved in politics in India. These included the Congress (Gandhi family), Samajwadi Party (Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family), DMK (Karunanidhi), BRS (K Chandrashekhar Rao), RJD ( Lalu Prasad Yadav) and NCP (Sharad Pawar).

“If you want development of the Gandhi family, then vote for the Congress. If you want to do welfare for Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son, then vote for the Samajwadi Party (SP). If you want the welfare of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sons and daughter, then vote for the RJD. If you want the welfare of Sharad Pawar’s daughter, then vote for the NCP. If you want the welfare of the Abdullah family, then vote for the National Conference. If you want welfare of Karunanidhi family, then vote for DMK. If you want the welfare of K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter, then vote for BRS. But if you want the welfare of your sons and daughters and grandchildren, then vote for BJP,” he said