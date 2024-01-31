| Vinod Kumar Wants Cm To Release Go With Department Wise Vacancies

Vinod Kumar wants CM to release GO with department wise vacancies

Referring to the CM’s statement that 2 lakh jobs would be filled by December 24, Vinod Kumar wanted Revanth Reddy to release the GO along with the department wise vacancies by the end of February.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 January 2024, 07:26 PM

Karimnagar: Senior BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar wanted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to disclose the department wise vacancy position and release the GO by the end of February.

Though the BRS government gave notification for 7,000 staff nurse jobs and conducted examination, the Congress government was trying to get the credit for recruiting staff nurse jobs.

Informing that Telangana government had filled 1.61 lakh jobs in its ten years tenure, he wanted the CM to tell whether the employees were paid salaries.

Vinod Kumar made these comments while participating in the felicitation for sarpanches of various gram panchayats of Manakondur mandal held in Manakondur on Wednesday.

In democracy, political posts would come and go. However, the development done while in power would be permanent, he opined.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the first CM who implemented the PURA (Providing Urban Amenities in Rural Areas) scheme in the country.

Villages were neglected before the formation of the separate state. However, they were developed on all fronts Chandrashekhar Rao became the chief minister in 2014.

Besides planting saplings in a big way, dumping yard, and graveyards were developed in every village.

Congress party came to power through backdoor by spreading false propaganda and people were misguided.