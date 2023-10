Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Big win for Hyderabad U-19 boys, beat Meghalaya by 246 runs

Batting first, Hyderabad posted 389/7 in 50 overs. Later, MS Karthikeya scalped three wickets for 10 to dismiss Meghalaya to 143 in 47 overs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: Chirag Yadav hit a century (116) while Aaron George Varghese (81) and Arbaz Baig (57) contributed with half-centuries as Hyderabad crushed Meghalaya by 246 runs in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in Vijayawada, on Monday.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 389/7 in 50 overs (Chirag Yadav 116, Aaron George Varghese 81, Arbaz Baig 57; Angit 3/102) bt Meghalaya 143 in 47 overs (MS Karthikeya 3/10).

In Hyderabad: Gujarat 270/9 in 50 overs (Rudra M Patel 130, Ronit Patel 52; Prem D 4/36) lost to Mumbai 272/4 in 43.5 overs (Ayush Mhatre 53, Manan Bhatt 73no, Abhigyan Kundu 54); Himachal Pradesh 279/8 in 50 overs (Innesh N Mahajan 68, Arnav P Bhardwaj 50, Ujjwal Sharma 61; Arpit 3/48) bt Jharkhand 211 in 44.4 overs (Aman Kumar 50; Sahil Sharma 3/24, Sushant K Thakur 6/46); Chandigarh 240/9 in 50 overs (Ishaan Gaba 59, Nikhil 61; Nischith N Pai 5/40) bt Karnataka 156 in 36.5 overs (Nishunk Birla 5/20).