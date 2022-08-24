| Viral Video Up Snake Catcher Rescues Six Snakes From Old Well

Viral video: UP snake catcher rescues six snakes from old well

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:51 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Murliwale Hausla, a snake catcher from Uttar Pradesh, is a courageous young man known for catching dangerous snakes. He often records videos while rescuing snakes and uploads them to his YouTube channel.

Recently, he showed his courage once again when he went to the Ambedkar Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh to rescue six snakes from an old well.

In a video shared on YouTube, one can see Hausla moving down into the well using a rope and ladder. After getting down, he deftly catches all six snakes – two king cobras, two Russell’s vipers, and two other poisonous snakes – even as they try to strike at him. He then transfers them into a cloth bag to safely release them into the forest.

The villagers who gathered around the well to see him rescuing snakes appreciated the daring act of the young lad.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 1 lakh likes and over 7 million views.

Watch the video here: