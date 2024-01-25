| Virat Kohli Wins His Fourth Icc Mens Odi Cricketer Of The Year Award

Virat Kohli wins ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2023, his fourth such title

The right-handed batsman showcased his all-round prowess by also claiming a wicket against Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup.

25 January 2024

Hyderabad: Indian cricket maestro Virat Kohli won the prestigious ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023, adding another feather to his illustrious cap.

This accolade marks Kohli’s fourth ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year title, securing previous wins in 2012, 2017, and 2018. With this, Kohli etched his name in history as the only player to achieve this remarkable feat in the annals of ODI cricket.

Kohli’s remarkable performance in ODIs during the year set him apart, amassing 1377 runs at an impressive average of 72.4 in 27 matches (24 innings) and securing 27 catches.

Kohli registered six centuries and eight half-centuries in 2023, with a standout moment being his record-breaking 50th ODI hundred during the match against New Zealand.

In a historic feat, Kohli surpassed cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar during the World Cup, becoming the highest run-scorer with 765 runs, including three centuries, at a phenomenal strike rate and average of 95.62.

His century in the semi-finals against New Zealand propelled India to the World Cup finals after a 12-year hiatus.

As the cricket sphere applauds Kohli’s phenomenal achievements, the Indian superstar stands as a symbol of cricketing excellence, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.