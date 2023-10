Virat, Rahul, SKY: David Willey Breaks India | India vs England World Cup Highlights

David Willey breaks India and resists them to a low total.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: India plays England today in Lucknow in the ICC World Cup 2023. David Willey breaks India and resists them to a low total.