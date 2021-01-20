Virtual memorial meeting held for Dr Ramaka Lakshmana Murthy in Warangal

Sahrudaya-Bharata Bharati jointly conducted a virtual memorial meeting on Wednesday to pay homage to Lakshmana Murthy who passed away recently

Warangal Urban: Members of the Sahrudaya-Bharata Bharati literary organisations extolled the virtues of Dr Ramaka Lakshamana Murthy, describing him as a humanist and a divine being who served the poor as a physician.

Sahrudaya-Bharata Bharati jointly conducted a virtual memorial meeting on Wednesday to pay homage to Lakshmana Murthy who passed away recently. The programme was presided over by Sahrudaya-Bharata Bharati literary secretary Kujhavajjuala Krishna Murthy.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Parepally Harnath, a physician practicing in Pennsylvania, US and a student of Lakshmana Murthy said that Ramaka was an epitome of medicine, literature, spirituality, and music. “The death of Lakshamana Murthy is a great loss to the medical fraternity in Warangal,” he added.

Other participants said that Lakshmana Murthy would forever remain in the hearts of the devotees of the Lord Hanuman through his spiritual discourses conducted via All India Radio (AIR), Warangal. “Though Lakhshmana Murthy was an allopathic doctor by education, he was also an expert in homoeopathy, Unani and Ayurveda medical fields,” they said.

Leading preacher Mallapragada Sreemannarayana Murthy, Mylavarapu Srinivasa Rao, AIR Rtd Director RS Venkateshwarlu, Doordarshan Director Palakurti Madhusudan Rao, LIC Senior Divisional Manager P Mallikarjuna Rao, Prof S Lakmana Murthy, eminent litterateur Prof Kovela Suprasannacharya, Prof Kishtaiah, Datla Hanumantraju, literary scholar Nagilla Ramashastri, Prof Dr Bhaktavatsala Reddy, Rtd Director, AIR, Vaddiraju Venkateswara Rao, Dakshinamoorthy, former Chairman, Indian Council of Historical Research (MHRD, Govt of India), Y Sudarshan Rao, and others participated in the meeting.

