Virtusa Green Winds project inaugurated in Hyderabad

Venkateswarlu said 150 to 600 square yards plots with 100 per cent Vastu are in 26.15 acres approved by DTCP in Virtusa Green Winds project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Hyderabad: The Virtusa Green Winds project has been undertaken as the dream home of nature lovers to enjoy the wonderful beauty of nature, said Vaigandla Venkateswarlu, CEO of Virtusa Life Spaces.

Actors Anasuya Bharadwaj, Esha Rebba, Jabardast fame Chammak Chandra inaugurated the Virtusa Green Winds project at a program at Virtusa Green Winds Venture at 100 feet Kadtal – Talakondapally Road, Rangareddy district.

On this occasion, Venkateswarlu said 150 to 600 square yards plots with 100 per cent Vastu are in 26.15 acres approved by DTCP in Virtusa Green Winds project with beautiful arch, security with perimeter walls around the project, 24 hours security system of CC cameras.

He said many people were preferring the suburbs in view of the pollution-free living and increasing employment opportunities here and for them, Virtusa Green Winds Venture has been set up.