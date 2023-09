Visakhapatnam: Man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for rape

A special POCSO court here on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of life imprisonment for raping a 6-year-old girl.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:54 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Visakahaptnam: A special POCSO court here on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of life imprisonment for raping a 6-year-old girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the defendant Appalaraju and ordered the government to provide Rs 4 lakhs as compensation to the victim.