Visakhapatnam: Special trains to clear Dasara rush

Railways announce special Dasara festival rush services

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:05 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Visakhapatnam: Railways will run special train services to clear Dasara festival rush. According to railway authorities here, train no. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Kurnool City special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 17.35hrs on Tuesdays from October 24 to November 14 to Kurnool City on the next day at 13.25hrs.

In the return direction the train No.08586 Kurnool City -Visakhapatnam Special train will leave Kurnool City at 15.30hrs on Wednesdays from Oct. 25 to Nov. 15 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.50hrs

Stoppages: Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla , Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal between Visakhapatnam- Kurnool City.

Composition: 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Similarly, train No. 07165 Hyderabad- Cuttack special train will leave Hyderabad on Oct. 24 at 20.10hrs to reach Cuttack at 17.45.hrs the next day.

In the return direction, the train No. 07166 Cuttack-Hyderabad special train will leave Cuttack on Oct. 25 at 23:30hrs ti reach Hyderabad the next day at 21.00hrs.

Stoppages: Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar between Hyderabad and Cuttack.

Composition: The train will comprise 2nd AC-4, 3rd AC-8, Sleeper-6, General Class-2 and Motar Car-2. (LHB Coaches).Also, train No. 07645 Secunderabad – Santragachi special train will leave Secunderabad on Oct. 20 at 08.40hrs to reach Santragachi at 10.40hrs on the next day.

In the return direction, the train No. 07646 Santragachi – Secunderabad special train will leave Santragachi on Oct. 21 at 12:20hrs to Secunderabad the next day at 15.00hrs.

Stoppages: Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikudi, Guntur, Vijayawada, Tadepalligudem Rajahmundry, Samalkot,Duvvada,Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrakh, Balasore, Kharagpur between Secunderabad and Santragachi.

Composition: The train will comprise 1st AC cum 2nd AC-1, 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC-1, Sleeper-11, General Class-7 and Luggage cum Disable coach -2.

