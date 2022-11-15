Vishal, Vivekananda impress at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

06:37 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: Neerav Vishal of Mount Litera Zee School Arrah, Bihar and Vivekananda of Mysore bagged top honours in the junior and open categories of the Brilliant Trophy Online Chess Tournament held on Tuesday.

Vishal scored 11 points from 12 rounds to emerge champion. Vishwaa of Trichy settled for second place with 10.5 points while Ayaan Arora of New Delhi secured third spot by scoring 10 points.

In the open category, Vivekananda, Gyan Sai Santosh and R Ritvik tied for top honours with 9.5 points each from 12 rounds. However, Vivekananda won the tie-breaker to clinch the title. Santosh and Ritvik settled for second and third places respectively.

Open category top ten places: 1 Vivekananda, 2 Gyana Sai Santosh, 3 R Ritvik, 4 Kasish Jain, 5 Subhabrata Roy, 6 Vineel Radha Karthik, 7 Shivakumar Irondla, 8 Abdullah M Nistar, 9 Raaghav Kabil, 10 Anurag Tummapudi; Juniors category top ten places: 1 Neerav Vishal, 2 Vishwaa A, 3 Ayaan Arora, 4 Harith R, 5 Dhruvakumar, 6 Christy George, 7 Yash Gajanan Rathi, 8 Druvesh Dondapati, 9 Sharveel Chouridule, 10 U Maheedhar; Age Group Winners: U-15: Boys: 1 Arya Baranwal, 2 Om Jadhav; U-13: Boys: 1 Dev Sanjay, 2 Abhishek Anala; Girls: 1 Lasya Tummapudi, 2 Dishita; U-11: Boys: 1 Jowett Jibin, 2 Shreyan Bag; Girls: 1 Sisika Borelli, 2 Sameeksha; U-9: Boys: 1 Yugesh Kalagarla, 2 Jeshhar Nekkalapudi; Girls: 1 Manimanjari, 2 Pattan Muskan; U-7: Boys: 1 Divyansh Mulakala; Girls: 1 Kavya Nirvana K, 2 Aganya.