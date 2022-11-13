Vishnuteja, Saharsha triumph at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Vishnuteja of DAV Public School and Challa Saharsha of Dilsukhnagar Public School clinched the top honours

Hyderabad: Vishnuteja of DAV Public School and Challa Saharsha of Dilsukhnagar Public School clinched the top honours in the junior and open categories respectively of the 198th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at the Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

In the junior category, Vishnuteja, B Arjun and Vedic Tolwala tied for first place with five points from six rounds. However, Vishnuteja secured the first place in the tie-breaker.

Meanwhile in the open category, Saharsha bagged the gold with 5.5 points while Ramankumar and K Ashlesh settled for second and third spots respectively.

Age Group Winners: U-15: Boys: 1 Vedic Tolwala, 2 B Nitish kumar; Girls: 1 Aaradhya Nissi;

U-13: Boys: 1 B Arjun, 2 T Aarush Teja; Girls: 1 Rishitha Baheti, 2 Ridhima Singh; U-11: Boys: 1 Shanmukha Abhinay, 2 Tanush Ambati; Girls: 1 Hemanta Saikumari, 2 Divija; U-9: Boys: 1 Chaitanya Krishna, 2 Sai Ritheesh; Girls: 1 Hruthvika, 2 Panya; U-7: Boys: 1 Siddharth Reddy, 2 Vishwath Sai; Girls: 1 Akshara Kalyani, 2 Nithyasri Somalraju; U-5: Boys: 1 Yuvan Kashyap, 2 Jiyansh; Best Woman: Sneha Rani.