Vishwa Sahithi Trust’s Bathukamma video contest begins

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sun - 25 September 22

Hyderabad: Vishwa Sahithi Trust is conducting a video competition for the song ‘Gunugu Puvvu Gowramma’ written by Burra Venkatesham. The competition is aimed at promoting Bathukamma, a people centric festival where womanhood is celebrated.

Participants have to make a Bathukamma video on the said song and email it to vishwasahithitrust@gmail.com. Though Bathukamma videos of other songs are also accepted, videos made on ‘Gunugu Puvvu Gowramma’ song will be given additional five marks.

The best videos will get a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh while second prize is for Rs.50,000 and Rs.25,000 for

third prize. There will be special category prizes for choreography and photography and separate awards for international and national category. The winners will be presented prizes at a function to be held in Hyderabad on October 27.

At least 25 participants should be in the dance video and videos with less than 25 people will not be accepted for the competition. The videos received by the Trust will be uploaded on ‘Viswasahithi Videos’ YouTube channel. The last date to send entries is October 4. Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana are media partners for the competition.