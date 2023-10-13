Bathukamma festival becomes boon for political leaders to woo women

Each and every woman irrespective of economic status will purchase new sarees on the occasion of bathukamma festival.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:48 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Karimnagar: The Bathukamma festival has become a boon for political leaders to woo women. While MLA aspirants are leaving no stone unturned to appease voters, second-rung leaders and public representatives are also making efforts to woo women voters. Since it is the famous and biggest women’s festival, public representatives as well as upcoming leaders who are contemplating to contest in sarpanch as well as local body elections are trying to utilize the opportunity to woo them.

Each and every woman irrespective of economic status will purchase new sarees on the occasion of bathukamma festival. Moreover, women voters are in higher numbers than males in many of the segments in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. So, the political leaders have begun efforts to attract females and started the distribution of sarees among them.

Election officials seized 42 sarees in Edurugatla of Vemulawada rural Mandal on Monday. Based on reliable information that sarees were being distributed through the members of self-help group women, flying squad officials carried out searches in a house and seized sarees. Officials learnt that 158 sarees were already distributed by the time the flying squad officials reached the spot. A BJP leader distributed sarees among the women, source said.

Based on the complaint lodged by polling officials, Vemulawada rural police registered a case against Marapalli Karunakar Reddy, Ponnam Meghana and Pittala Keerthana. In another incident, police seized 179 sarees kept ready for distribution in Chegyam, Velgatur mandal of Jagtial district on Wednesday night. Sarees were stored in a kirana store owned by Patha Suryanarayana.

Police sources said local Congress MPTC Rangu Thirupathi Goud kept sarees in a kirana store for distribution. MPTC, who distributes sarees to women on the occasion of bathukamma festival every year, brought them and kept them in a grocery store. Velgatur SI Swetha said that the distribution of freebies to people at the time of election was a violation of the model code. So, they have seized sarees.