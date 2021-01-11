Vistan NextGen launches robots

Being developed through partnership with various small and medium scale manufacturers, the company has already developed 70 robots which are ready to be shipped to its clients.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based startup Vistan NextGen has forayed into developing indigenously manufactured robots suited for all sectors – ranging from healthcare, retail, restaurants and banking. These robots have been conceptualised to suit the ever-changing working conditions in the post-Covid world where automation is set to play a huge role.

Developed and founded by UK-returned entrepreneur Rama Raju Singam, these robots titled Flunkey will be available to institutes and enterprises as robot-as-a-service model wherein the firms will be charged as per service being used. Being developed through partnership with various small and medium scale manufacturers, the company has already developed 70 robots which are ready to be shipped to its clients. These multiple manufacturers spread across South India have the capacity to develop 50 robots per day and the first segment of robots will be supplied to a Bengaluru-based company for their restaurant in Tirupati.

Speaking at the launch Singam said, “We are looking to introduce a series of robots in the next one year which will be custom-designed for various sectors. We are also looking at launching a first version of the humanoid robot by June 2021. We have invested one million pound so far in the company and have a team of 50 at our research and development centre in Hyderabad. We are also looking at launching bots for agriculture sector in the next couple of months.”

The company has partnered with various companies in US and Europe to source the components, however, going ahead, it plans to design and make its own components at its manufacturing unit, which it plans to set up in Hyderabad by March.

