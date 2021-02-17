VIT-AP University offers scholarship

GV Merit Scholarship is for any board topper across the country and the student will get 100% scholarship for all years of the UG programme at VIT

By | Published: 6:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT-AP) University is offering GV Merit Scholarship and Rajeswari Ammal merit scholarship to support candidates enrolling in VIT’s various UG programmes, in addition to the flagship USR activity STARS programme, according to vice president of VIT, Dr Sekar Viswanathan.

The Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP, Dr. S V Kota Reddy said that the GV Merit Scholarship is for any board topper across the country. Under this scholarship, the student will get 100 per cent scholarship for all years of the UG programme.

Registrar, VIT-AP, Dr. C L V Sivakumar said that the eligibility criteria to avail Rajeswari Ammal merit scholarship is that the candidate must be a district topper from any State across the country. The student is eligible for a 50 per cent scholarship on the Tuition Fee for all the years of the degree programme. If the district topper is a girl, she will get an additional 25 per cent scholarship, making it a 75 per cent scholarship.

The two merit scholarships can be availed by all candidates appearing for UG non-engineering programmes admissions from the academic year 2021. The application process has started on Wednesday and last date to submit the application is May 31, 2021.

For details: www.vitap.ac.in or mail to [email protected] or call 7901091283.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .