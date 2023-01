Vivek Singh bowls Khalsa to victory at HCA A1 division league

Vivek Singh scalped five wickets for 16 to bowl Khalsa to a 270-run victory over MP Colts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: Vivek Singh scalped five wickets for 16 to bowl Khalsa to a 270-run victory over MP Colts in the HCA A1 division three-day league championship in Hyderabad on Friday.

Brief Scores: Mahmood 157 304 in 81.4 overs (Aditya Narayan 69; Y Sai Varun 3/62) vs Sportive CC 360 & 102/5 in 16.4 overs (D Manish 3/42); Khalsa 321 & 167/9 dec in 29.1 overs (Syed Askari Hussain 51; S Jordan 3/41, C Abhinav 4/52) bt MP Colts 80 & 138 in 31.5 overs (Vivek Singh 5/16); Charminar 103 & 275 in 73.4 overs (Tanay Thyagarajan 4/108, Ankur Tiwari 3/63) lost to Sporting XI 397; AOC 232 & 143 in 55.5 overs (Sai Dinakar 4/62) lost to Evergreen 412 in 89 overs (P Sai Vikas Reddy 166 no);

A3 Division one-day league: Safilguda 262 in 43.3 overs (Suhith 99, Rishi Rohan 58; Prem 3/37) bt S A Amberpet 236/6 in 45 overs (G Prem 57); Royal 183 in 39.5 overs (Lavyadeep 67; Nagesh 3/26) bt Cosmos 158 in 29.5 overs (Navaneeth 83no, Lokesh 6/34).