Sangareddy MLA writes to Speaker, CS on protocol violations

In two separate letters, Prabhakar said he was forced to wait by the official machinery during a Kalyana Lakshmi cheque distribution programme to beneficiaries in Sangareddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 09:42 PM

Chintha Prabhakar

Sangareddy: BRS MLA from Sangareddy, Chintha Prabhakar has written to Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on protocol violations in his constituency on Wednesday.

In two separate letters, Prabhakar said he was forced to wait by the official machinery during a Kalyana Lakshmi cheque distribution programme to beneficiaries in Sangareddy. He said officials were not starting the programme as they were waiting for District Congress Committee President T Nirmala to turn up, following which he and other elected representatives felt humiliated and left the venue.

The BRS MLA said he was bringing the protocol violations to the Speaker and Chief Secretary’s notice as he saw several such incidents reported across the State, and urged them to initiate action to rectify such incidents.