Vizag cops arrest five more persons in MP family kidnap case

Visakhapatnam police arrested five more persons in connection with the abduction of Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana's family members

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Visakhapatnam: City police on Thursday arrested five more persons in connection with the abduction of Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana’s family members.

A notorious criminal Hemant Kumar, rowdysheeter Rajesh and a house burglar E Saihad plotted and kidnapped MP’s son Sarat Chandra, wife Jyothi, and auditor GV for ransom. After the trio was freed, police recovered over Rs 1 core of the Rs 1.75 crore paid as ransom and took Hemant Kumar and Rajesh into custody. Those who arrested on Thursday include Sai, Balaji, Anand, Govardhan, and China Sai. They were produced in court and sent to remand.

The five arrested on the day had a hand in transporting the money, it is learnt.

Police are also interrogating Rajesh’s mother who purchased gold with the money collected as ransom, his sister and Hemant Kumar’s girl friend Subhalakshmi who are also likely to be taken into custody.

