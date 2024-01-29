| Hyderabad Lose To Up In Bcci Senior Womens One Day Trophy

Hyderabad lose to UP in BCCI Senior women’s one-day trophy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 07:55 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad women’s under-23 team went down to Uttar Pradesh by five wickets in the BCCI Senior women’s one-day trophy DVR Ground, Mulapadu.

Hyderabad rode on half-centuries from G Trisha (65) and captain Trisha Poojitha (57) to post a challenging 246/9 in 50 overs. For Uttar Pradesh, Archana Devi scalped five wickets. Later, Uttar Pradesh rode on Shobha Devi’s 97-run knock to reach the target in 49.4 overs.

Brief Scores:

Hyderabad 246/9 in 50 overs (G Trisha 65, Trisha Poojitha 57; Archana Devi 5/47) lost to Uttar Pradesh 251/5 in 49.4 overs (Shobha Devi 97).