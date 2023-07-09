Voora Panduga celebrated in Nizamabad

By Mitu David Updated On - 05:18 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Nizamabad: The Voora Panduga (village festival) was celebrated in the district on Sunday.

The celebrations began with the ‘bandaru’ on Tuesday. Idols of goddesses carved out of wood by members of a carpenter family were taken to the Sarva Samaj temple in the fort area on Saturday night.

The festival is celebrated under the supervision of the Sarva Samaj constituted with elders of 55 castes. The goddess idols which were kept at the Sarva Samaj temple were taken in procession while a large number of lambs, goats and poultry are sacrificed right on the streets in front of portraits of deities.

Elected representatives of all political parties, officials and non-officials offered prayers to the dieties.