Vooty Masters golf tournament in Vikarabad from Feb 21

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 08:52 PM

K Santhosh Reddy, Chairman and MD of Dream Valley Group, golfers Karan Pratap Singh, Aman Raj and Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, pose with the Vooty Masters trophy.

Hyderabad: The likes of top Indian golfers Manu Gandas, Aman Raj, Karan Pratap Singh, Rahil Gangjee and Udayan Mane will be seen in action at the Vooty Masters golf tournament, a collaboration of Dream Valley Group and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), which will be held at the Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad from February 21 to 24. The tournament offers a prize money of Rs 1 crore.

The tournament will also have prominent foreign golfers like Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill and Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai as well as rookies including PGTI Qualifying School winner Matias Dominguez of Chile, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Italy’s Michele Ortolani, Czechia’s Stepan Danek, American Dominic Piccirillo and Germany’s Wenzel Krzenck.

The local players in the field are Mohd Azhar and Rahul Malik of the Vooty Golf County and amateurs Vilok Gadwal and Suraj Joshi from neighbouring Hyderabad.

Santhosh Reddy Kancharla, Chairman & Managing Director of Dream Valley Group, expressed excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to once again collaborate with PGTI, a distinguished name in Indian golf. Our partnership brings forth a promising future of tournaments. Best wishes to all the talented participants gearing up for Vooty Masters 2024.”