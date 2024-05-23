GHMC contractors halt Hyderabad road repairs over unpaid bills

Referring to the woman who protested over potholes in Nagole, Sagar said that such incidents are bound to repeat if works are not completed on time.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 May 2024, 08:38 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Frustration and delays mount as contractors with GHMC, protesting over unpaid bills, have suspended all civil works that were assigned to them.

The halt in civil works has delayed road repairs in Hyderabad, which were expected to be completed before the arrival of monsoons. Contractors, who are on strike since May 18, said that the civic body owes them Rs. 1,350 crore for works completed last year.

Alleging that at least four contractors have died after suffering heart attacks because of financial stress, they demanded the corporation pay them at the earliest. “We will call-off our stir after meeting GHMC Commissioner.

We have been trying to meet him for days but he said he’ll meet after elections and that has not happened yet,” says Hanmanth Sagar, member of the GHMC Contractors Association (GCA), adding that they will go on a hunger strike if he does not meet them before Monday.

Referring to the woman who protested over potholes in Nagole, Sagar said that such incidents are bound to repeat if works are not completed on time.

Along with road repair works in LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, and other areas, several other works related to desilting, crematoriums, nalas, parks, and others remain affected.

With just weeks left for the monsoon season, the incomplete works across the city, many of which were underway, are now left in a limbo with nothing but a few barricades guarding them.