Vote for Congress, BJP will halt development: CM KCR

Telangana had made remarkable progress in the last nine and a half years under the BRS regime, positioning itself as a leader in multiple key categories in the country, said CM KCR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:00 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing the gathering while participating in Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Sircilla on Tuesday.

Sircilla: Upping the ante against the Congress for its false promises and anti-farmer policies and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its divisive politics, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao cautioned the people that any vote for these two parties could halt the State’s development and push it back into the dark ages.

Addressing massive public gatherings at Sircilla and Siddipet on Tuesday, the Chief Minister, who praised the development made possible in these constituencies by Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to empowerment and welfare of the weavers community as well.

At Siddipet, he credited Harish Rao for transforming the Siddipet Assembly segment into a model constituency, pointing out that while India saw Telangana as a role model, Telangana was seeing Siddipet as its role model. Urging the people of Siddipet to re-elect Harish Rao, whom he fondly called as a “six-feet bullet”, he called for the highest majority in the upcoming Assembly polls for Harish Rao, surpassing his own previous records.

Earlier at the Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Sircilla, he appreciated Rama Rao for his efforts in transforming the lives of weavers. The Chief Minister recalled the miserable condition of weavers in Sircilla before the formation of Telangana, when they were forced to die by suicide due to lack of proper livelihood. He stated that the State Cabinet approved a proposal of Rama Rao and initiated the Bathukamma sarees scheme to support weavers across the State.

“These sarees are not only meant to ensure livelihood to our weavers, but also to bring joy in the lives of poor women during the festivals of Bathukamma, Ramzan and Christmas. However, some opposition leaders instigated people to burn these sarees blaming their quality. This is very unfortunate,” he said, adding that the third BRS government would develop Sircilla into a textile hub on the lines of Sholapur.

Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana had made remarkable progress in the last nine and a half years under the BRS regime, positioning itself as a leader in multiple key categories in the country.

“Telangana is number one in the country for per capita income, per capita power consumption, and the provision of safe drinking water to every household,” he said, asking farmers to choose wisely between 24 hours or only three hours of electricity as proposed by the Congress.

Taking a swipe at the Congress party, he reminded the gathering about the 60-year rule of the Congress in the State which saw no significant progress, and credited the BRS government for its persistence in ensuring uninterrupted power supply for farmers.

Criticising the Congress party’s aversion to the Dharani portal, which simplified the registration process and was safeguarding the rights of farmers over their lands, he said the Congress was attempting to bring back old systems which made farmers suffer for decades.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, he pointed out that in the last 10 years, Telangana had remained peaceful without any communal or caste-based conflicts and clashes.

“In Telangana, we are all united, like a family. We respect each other’s beliefs in adherence to the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. We should not allow the divisive forces to create any disturbances that could hamper the flow of investments into the State,” he said, urging the people to cast their votes for BRS and the car symbol, to witness Sircilla transform into a prominent educational and irrigation water hub.

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao, who reminisced his strong personal connections to Siricilla, said the BRS government rejuvenated the Upper Manair project, after suffering decades of negligence in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.