Unmatched development, welfare activity done in TS: KTR

The first Kindergarten to Post-Graduation institution in the State was established in Gambhiraopet mandal, the Minister informed stating that there was no dearth of education, health and welfare activities in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said unmatched unexpected development and welfare activities were taken up in the State during the last nine years. Similar development has been done in Sircilla as well.

For the first time in the last seven decades, adequate water was available in all water bodies even in mid-summer. Irrigation and drinking water problems were solved with the construction of irrigation projects, he said, pointing out that Upper Manair, which used to go dry during summer, was now overflowing even in April and the water needs of the drought-prone Sircilla were fulfilled with the construction of Kaleshwaram project. Godavari water was being brought to Upper Manair by filling the Kudavelli Vagu.

As a result, the groundwater levels in the district had gone up to 6.5 metres and had become one of the subjects for trainee IAS officers at Lal Bahadur Shastrai National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. All these had materialized only because of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Talking at the Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Sircilla on Tuesday, Rama Rao said the BRS government was a working government and one of the weavers. The Chief Minister had made Sircilla, which was earlier known for suicides of weavers, a rich place and put an end to suicides by providing employment to weavers. Besides sanctioning various developmental works, the Chief Minister made Sircilla a district taking governance to the doorsteps of the public. Earlier, local people used to stage agitations for the sanction of junior and degree colleges. However, the situation changed after the formation of Telangana. A medical college, JNTU engineering college, an Agriculture polytechnic college and other educational institutions were established in Sircilla.

